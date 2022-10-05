Shenandoah Valley EBT cardholders fall victim to statewide phishing scam

Shenandoah Valley Social Services says this is not only going after EBT cardholders, but also other people across the community as well.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Department of Social Services notified EBT cardholders about a phishing scam circulating on Sept. 19. The local office began getting reports nearby on Oct. 3.

The scam asks you to call or text a phony 866 number or follow a link to share your personal EBT card information.

The Shenandoah Valley Social Services says this is not only going after EBT cardholders but also other people across the community as well. Staff reminds you to play it safe with your personal information.

“Giving out a card number plus a pin number is something, typically, those organizations would not ask you directly for. When there’s a concern go to that direct entity, called them directly instead of responding through that text,” Shenandoah Valley Social Services Assistant Director in Benefit Programs Amber Bokelman said.

EBT cardholders who have engaged with an the phishing number, are advised to report the card was stolen and request deactivation of the card.

If your card information and funds get compromised, the Virginia EBT Client Customer Service Helpdesk is ready to assist at 1-866-281-2448, which is available 24 hours a day. A replacement card will be mailed or available for pick up immediately.

