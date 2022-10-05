Waynesboro PD seeks information about armed robbery

Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Eagle Game Room.
Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Eagle Game Room.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

The armed robbery occurred on September 29, 2022, at Eagle Game Room at 2500 W Main Street.

Waynesboro PD officers arrived at the game room for a report of an armed robbery.

Investigators determined an unidentified male entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone has any information about the incident, you are encouraged to contact Detective Jimmy Nystrom at (540) 942-6798 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Eagle Game Room.
Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Eagle Game Room.(Waynesboro Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and...
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
(STOCK)
Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but employer drug testing may not be lenient
Residents are furious because they would rather have commute routes get better for everyone.
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check

Latest News

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH UNDERSTANDING DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING AUGUSTA HEALTH
BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH UNDERSTANDING DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING AUGUSTA HEALTH
Birthdays and Anniversaries Oct. 5
Birthdays and Anniversaries Oct. 5
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Oct. 5
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Oct. 5
Dukes thriving in national spotlight
Dukes thriving in national spotlight