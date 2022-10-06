2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court.

On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.

Homer was declared mentally unfit to stand trial early in the court process and spent time in Western State Hospital before being released to a group home in February of 2022 where he remains today.

Homer will have no further court dates for the alleged stabbing after it was dismissed Wednesday due to its Statute of Limitations expiring.

However if at any point in the future Homer is declared competent to stand trial he will again face a slew of charges related to the attack including attempted murder and malicious wounding.

