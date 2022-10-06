2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court

The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially...
The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court.

On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.

Homer was declared mentally unfit to stand trial early in the court process and spent time in Western State Hospital before being released to a group home in February of 2022 where he remains today.

Homer will have no further court dates for the alleged stabbing after it was dismissed Wednesday due to its Statute of Limitations expiring.

However if at any point in the future Homer is declared competent to stand trial he will again face a slew of charges related to the attack including attempted murder and malicious wounding.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural...
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Eagle Game Room.
Waynesboro PD seeks information about armed robbery

Latest News

Former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith passes away.
Former Staunton sheriff passes away
The remnants of a brush fire in Hardy County in March 2021
West Virginia’s fall wildfire season is underway
Three Page County Sheriff’s Deputies were honored this week for their life-saving heroics when...
Page County deputies honored for saving life
Augusta County Sheriff's Office raided Nexus headquarters in Verona on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed