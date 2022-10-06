42nd Annual Dayton Days to draw in crowds for fall fun

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After postponing due to heavy rain and strong wind stemming from Hurricane Ian, the 42nd Annual Dayton Days Autumn Celebration will be filling the town’s streets this Saturday.

Meggie Roche, the town’s Economic Development Coordinator, says there have been some changes in vendors as some businesses could not make this weekend’s rain date.

“We have been able to pull some off of our waitlist so there are still going to be close to 100 vendors down here on Saturday,” Roche said.

The arts and crafts exhibits along with food trucks and live entertainment are also an economic draw for businesses in the town, as tens of thousands of people visit the festival each year.

“I think this is a fall tradition for a lot of people, a lot of families. I know a lot of people travel from out of town for this festival too to come here and make it a yearly tradition. Like I said just because we’ve postponed it’s still going to be the same festival you know and love,” Roche said.

Roche says there will also be live music and a Beer Garden at Dove Park courtesy of Brother’s Craft Brewing.

Early morning volunteers are still needed for Saturday, Oct. 8, and if you’d like to help out you can get more information by emailing events@daytonva.us or calling Town Hall at 540-879-2241.

