Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.

A device was found at the site of the re-enactment, which prompted an evacuation to an elementary school nearby while authorities looked for more possible devices. No other devices were found, and the area was cleared, but the event was still called off. The organization that runs the event had received a letter earlier that week threatening bodily harm to anybody who attends the event. More security was added, and guests were encouraged to report anything out of the ordinary.

Joe D’Arezzo, the President of the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, said in a statement released by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, “It is regrettable that a nice family event would be disrupted in this way.”

The FBI asked for the public’s help with the investigation, and reported Thursday that they had made an arrest.

The press conference will be held today at 2 p.m. at the U.S District Court in Harrisonburg.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.