Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment

U.S. Attorney Kavanaugh to Host Press Conference Announcing Arrest in Attempted Bombing at...
U.S. Attorney Kavanaugh to Host Press Conference Announcing Arrest in Attempted Bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield Reenactment(FBI)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.

A device was found at the site of the re-enactment, which prompted an evacuation to an elementary school nearby while authorities looked for more possible devices. No other devices were found, and the area was cleared, but the event was still called off. The organization that runs the event had received a letter earlier that week threatening bodily harm to anybody who attends the event. More security was added, and guests were encouraged to report anything out of the ordinary.

Joe D’Arezzo, the President of the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, said in a statement released by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, “It is regrettable that a nice family event would be disrupted in this way.”

The FBI asked for the public’s help with the investigation, and reported Thursday that they had made an arrest.

The press conference will be held today at 2 p.m. at the U.S District Court in Harrisonburg.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Eagle Game Room.
Waynesboro PD seeks information about armed robbery
(STOCK)
Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but employer drug testing may not be lenient

Latest News

Truck decorated for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Shenandoah Automotive Services
Shenandoah Automotive Services offering free oil changes for breast cancer survivors
Some of the doors from a similar project in Richmond.
Opening Doors: The Art of Inclusion project coming to Harrisonburg, Rockingham
Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
Tractor trailer crash causes backup on I-81 N
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Oct 6
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Oct 6