CASPCA receives 45 animals rescued from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 130 cats and dogs impacted by September’s devastating hurricanes are now in Central Virginia. It’s part of a rescue effort that many different nonprofits have a hand in.

When Hurricane Maria hit, many of the animals were housed in shelters in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Wings of Rescue is one of the many nonprofits involved in the rescue effort. On October 6, it’s plane landed at the Richmond Jet Center. Local SPCA chapters from around the commonwealth came to pick up their allotted set of cats and dogs.

“We fly them to shelters that have empty kennel space, waiting adopters, and most importantly where no local shelter pets are displaced by our flights,” President and CEO of Wings of Rescue Ric Browde said.

“The most difficult part for sure is making sure all the animals are accounted for,” Wings of Rescue pilot Peter Hoover said.

Rescue Manager Tori Cunningham is driving 25 dogs and 20 cats to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

“We’re going to bring them back to the shelter, hopefully send them all into foster homes, and they will all be made available for adoption,” Cunningham said.

She says it’s important that people foster or adopt to make for more rescued pets on the way.

“Hurricane Fiona decimated the territory, which a lot of people don’t realize is part of the United States,” Browde said.

The efforts are far from over, with about 3000 animals waiting in San Juan for Wings of Rescue’s return.

“Out of Florida we still don’t know (how many animals need help) because the damage assessments are still coming in. We’ve already flown a couple hundred so far,” Browde said.

If you want details on how to adopt, more information can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

