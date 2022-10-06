Foliage Report 10-6-2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall is here and it’s time to start talking about the fall foliage. You’ve probably already noticed there are some trees that area already starting to change.

With a partial drought this summer, some trees are stressed and some of the early turning trees would be more impacted. However the rain last weekend will help with trees that have yet to change. West Virginia reports that the wind from last weekend was fairly kind and did not take down a lot of leaves.

The good news is weather wise, there are no strong winds in the forecast and overall things are looking dry for at least the next 7-10 days. Perfect for viewing the best color in West Virginia right now.

As of October 6, here are the areas that are at moderate to high color. Peak will be within the next week for many elevations above 4,000′ and especially for those above 4,500′.

Elevations above 4,000 feet which is Spruce Knob and around the Snowshoe area and along the Allegheny mountains.

🍂🍁 Foliage Update: We're seeing some nice splashes of fall color here in the Allegheny Highlands but as you can see, the best is yet to come! #almostheaven #snowshoemtn pic.twitter.com/DQ1Ydo3PoB — snowshoemtn (@snowshoemtn) September 21, 2022

Dolly Sods is a beautiful place in West Virginia. That’s where the blueberry bushes turn a bright fiery crimson red this time of the year.

Of course the weekend will be rainy but it’s always best to go during the week to avoid the crowds.

The foliage report will air every Thursday on the news at 5.

If you have great fall foliage pictures from this season, you can send those in to us and let us know where you are seeing that great fall color. Please include location, and only use photos from this current season. The best photos are more wide views and not individual trees.

Recommended Scenic Drives:

There are several great scenic drives where you can get your fill of the best fall color.

Monterey, VA to Gaudineer Knob. This is approximately a 30 mile, 45 minute drive from the state line to a mountaintop. The simple trail at the top is just about 0.30mi but the views from the top are quite spectacular.

Route 32 from Davis to Harman, WV. This takes you right through the Canaan Valley where you can stop, hike, or enjoy the scenic chairlift from the Canaan Valley resort. Enjoy a stop at Blackwater Falls state park for breathtaking views of the waterfalls and the gorge.

Highland Scenic Highway. This drive takes you right through the Allegheny Highlands and is about 40 miles. The drive is along route 39 from Richwood, WV east to route 150 and ends at the intersection of Rt. 150 and 219. There are also four overlooks on this drive.

Gaudineer Knob (4,432') is a mountain summit on the Randolph/Pocahontas County line named after Donald Gaudineer, an early ranger in the Monongahela National Forest who was killed while attempting to rescue his children from a house fire. #mountainstatemonday pic.twitter.com/CBc6tgv2Q6 — WV Living (@WVLiving) June 18, 2018

Recommended hikes or overlooks in the Canaan Valley and Tucker County

For fall foliage updates outside of our area, we recommend checking in with the Foliage Report. We do collaborate with them and provide updates from our local area.

