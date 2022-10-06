Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies

Former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith passes away.
Former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith passes away.(Staunton Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith.

Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired.

Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms and that his judges and staff knew they could always count on him.

You can read the full announcement here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural...
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Eagle Game Room.
Waynesboro PD seeks information about armed robbery

Latest News

Page County deputies honored for saving life
Page County deputies honored for saving life
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially...
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court