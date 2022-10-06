Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith.

Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired.

Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms and that his judges and staff knew they could always count on him.

