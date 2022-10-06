Free event to boost trust in elections

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Votes Project is hosting a free event -- the Valley Votes Confidently -- open to the public on how perceptions of elections can impact voters.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College.,

The Valley Votes Project is funded by the Scholars Strategy Network, a nationwide non-profit organization that connects research to public policy. The project includes a speaker series of six events, and the Valley Votes Confidently is the second event.

The aim of the Valley Votes Project is to improve trust in elections in the Shenandoah Valley by providing non-partisan voter education events.

Where: Blue Ridge Community College, Meeting Room P126B, 1 College Lane, Weyers Cave VA 24486.

Why: Improve voter trust and education about elections in the Shenandoah Valley.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.