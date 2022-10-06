JMU Football Opponent Report: Arkansas State

James Madison is preparing to face Arkansas State Saturday night.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to face Arkansas State Saturday night.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Arkansas State

2022 Record: 2-3 Overall (1-1 Sun Belt)

Head Coach: Butch Jones (2nd Season - 4-13 Overall)

Player to Watch: Seydou Traore - Tight End (293 receiving yards - ranks second among FBS tight ends)

Series History: Team has never played each other

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

