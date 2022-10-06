Local pumpkin patch has near-perfect harvest season despite minor setback

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Myers Pumpkins in Rockingham County has had a near-perfect year for its pumpkin and corn harvest.

The remnants of Ian did pose challenges as three days of rain last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday cut profits as there were few customers.

Friday night, when the winds were at their worst, a strong wind gust knocked over 1.5 acres of corn, including corn at the front of the corn maze. Michael Myers, the owner of Myers Pumpkins, said he’s never seen that happen in his 23 years running the pumpkin patch.

One of the only problems was when a strong wind gust from the remnants of Ian blew over some of the corn.(WHSV)

The corn maze is still up and running with orange marks towards the entrance to guide people.

Since the weather has been so cooperative for its harvest, the big production of pumpkins and corn is offsetting any setbacks.

“You never want to lose any but we have 25 acres of corn here and the corn is good this year because of the sufficient rain that we’ve had so an acre and a half is not going to be really severe and drastic on the money value and the end result will be fine,” said Myers.

Myers said that the pumpkins grew about 30% more in size versus last year. He said his only concern now is to have rain during the next few weekends as that hurts customer turnout.

The latest Drought Monitor came out Thursday and shows only a few spots in the area still in a minor drought.

Only a few places in our area are still under a minor drought as of Thursday(WHSV)

