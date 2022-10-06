Mirkwood Farm to host new three-night Halloween event in Mount Sidney

MOUNT SIDNEY, Va. (WHSV) - For three nights only, a $10 admission gets you activities from a walk in the pumpkin patch to having fun with farm animals. People can follow the string of lights down the hill to end the day with a movie night under the stars.

After years of planning, Mirkwood Farm Owner James Loving and his crew are excited to provide an atmosphere that screams Halloween.

“We’ll have pumpkins everywhere. Pumpkin-flavored cotton candy, popcorn. You’ll smell bonfire and we’ll have a food truck. We’re hoping to become a community-centered activity where families can come year after year, enjoy quality time on the farm together and expand on that and offer more each year,” Loving said.

Tickets are on sale online for the first 150 people each night of All Hallow’s Eve happening Oct. 22, 28, and 29. If Halloween is a success, Mirkwood Farm looks to have them for three weekends next year along with an event for Christmas.

