Opening Doors: The Art of Inclusion project coming to Harrisonburg, Rockingham

Some of the doors from a similar project in Richmond.
Some of the doors from a similar project in Richmond.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Arts Council of the Valley is partnering with The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham for a project called Opening Doors: The Art of Inclusion.

Artists in the area will be able to transform a door into a work of art.

“The theme is inclusion,” Heather Denman explained. “We are going to be asking each of the artists to paint a door with what inclusion represents to them and hopefully they will be partnering with a nonprofit agency in the community that works with underserved populations.”

Artists will get a door, a materials fee, and a stipend to complete the project. Doors will be given out in December and must be completed by March 25. The finished product will be displayed around the community for everyone to see.

“We are looking for sponsors for each one of the doors,” Jenny Burden with The Arts Council of the Valley explained. “That sponsor can help us find the location whether in front of their business or elsewhere. “We hope it will create a fun activity over the summer. We are going to display them all summer long from May or June until September.”

Organizers say there will be walking tours to see the doors. There will also be a scavenger hunt and a people’s choice award. Later in the year, some of the doors will be auctioned off.

The deadline to apply to the project is November 7. For more information, click here.

