Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local and state authorities executed search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Nexus Headquarters in Verona and at Nexus officials’ home in Fishersville.

Those search warrants tie back to a man named Zachary Cruz and his inheritance and, separately, allegations of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said in a news release said Michael Donovan, Timothy Shipe and Richard Moore were charged with obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to commit a felony.

On Thursday, Smith announced new charges.

Donovan and Moore have both been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses over $1000, conspiring to obtain money by false pretense over $1000, exploiting mental incapacity over $1000, and conspiring to exploit a vulnerable adult over $1000.

Shipe was charged with obtaining money by false pretense over $1000 and exploiting mental incapacity over $1000.

Search warrants obtained in court show Zachary Cruz inherited more than $400,000 after his mother died. That money was through the insurance company MetLife.

Cruz is the brother of convicted mass murderer, Nikolas Cruz, who plead guilty to the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland, FL.

Zachary Cruz lives with Moore and Donovan.

The warrant shows that back in 2019, Cruz opened a joint checking account with Moore.

According to the warrant, back in August 2019, a MetLife representative spoke with an individual who represented himself as Cruz, but the warrant shows the FBI believed it was Shipe.

The warrant states a friend and associate of Shipe said told investigators it was Shipe on the line and phone records reflected in the warrant show the call was made from a phone registered to Shipe.

The search warrant also detailed the times Cruz said he did not give anyone direct permission to use the money.

The search warrant for Nexus Headquarters business address in Verona shows an anonymous person made sexual assault allegations against Moore and Donovan. The alleged events began in 2018 and the person said everything would have been caught on their security cameras, so law enforcement seized those.

There are no sexual assault-related charges at this time.

Donovan said Wednesday the search was an opportunity for officials, like the Augusta County Sheriff, to score political points. Donovan said he will fight these charges.

