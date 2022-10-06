Shenandoah Automotive Services offering free oil changes for breast cancer survivors

Truck decorated for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Shenandoah Automotive Services
Truck decorated for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Shenandoah Automotive Services(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Harrisonburg auto body shop is doing its part to honor survivors for the sixth year in a row.

Shenandoah Automotive Services will be performing free oil changes for breast cancer survivors on Friday, Oct. 14, by appointment from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with one scheduled every 30 minutes.

Owner Steven Faught, says the event began in 2016 after a close family friend was diagnosed with the disease.

“Watching her and her family go through that and just seeing the things they had to deal with, my wife and I decided we wanted to do something little to help, and working on cars is one of those things that we could do,” Faught said.

He says with many of those battling the disease, having to travel back and forth to area hospitals for appointments, keeping their cars running smoothly is just one thing his business can do to show support.

“Something as small as an oil change to us was huge to some of these other people. We’ve done well over 100 of them to this point in the last five years and we’ve just gotten to know so many amazing, fantastic breast cancer survivors, it’s the highlight of our year to do this every year,” Faught said.

There will also be breakfast and lunch served to survivors throughout the event, as well as a free t-shirt with each oil change.

If you are or know a survivor and would like to make an appointment, you can do so by calling Shenandoah Automotive Services at 540-434-8191.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Eagle Game Room.
Waynesboro PD seeks information about armed robbery
(STOCK)
Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but employer drug testing may not be lenient

Latest News

Some of the doors from a similar project in Richmond.
Opening Doors: The Art of Inclusion project coming to Harrisonburg, Rockingham
Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
Tractor trailer crash causes backup on I-81 N
U.S. Attorney Kavanaugh to Host Press Conference Announcing Arrest in Attempted Bombing at...
Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Oct 6
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Oct 6