Shenandoah Automotive Services offering free oil changes for breast cancer survivors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Harrisonburg auto body shop is doing its part to honor survivors for the sixth year in a row.

Shenandoah Automotive Services will be performing free oil changes for breast cancer survivors on Friday, Oct. 14, by appointment from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with one scheduled every 30 minutes.

Owner Steven Faught, says the event began in 2016 after a close family friend was diagnosed with the disease.

“Watching her and her family go through that and just seeing the things they had to deal with, my wife and I decided we wanted to do something little to help, and working on cars is one of those things that we could do,” Faught said.

He says with many of those battling the disease, having to travel back and forth to area hospitals for appointments, keeping their cars running smoothly is just one thing his business can do to show support.

“Something as small as an oil change to us was huge to some of these other people. We’ve done well over 100 of them to this point in the last five years and we’ve just gotten to know so many amazing, fantastic breast cancer survivors, it’s the highlight of our year to do this every year,” Faught said.

There will also be breakfast and lunch served to survivors throughout the event, as well as a free t-shirt with each oil change.

If you are or know a survivor and would like to make an appointment, you can do so by calling Shenandoah Automotive Services at 540-434-8191.

