Virginia School hosts second game of blind soccer played in the US

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind is getting a kick out of playing blind soccer. Blind soccer is almost the same sport with a major twist for everyone.

VSDB Blind Soccer Head Coach Rory Swientek has helped coach students to prepare for game day.

“You have the valley side the ball itself, and the players also have to listen to the soccer ball to where the location is on the field,” Swientek said.

Years have passed since any of these players had been back in the game which means every minute in practice counts.

“Practice is repetitive and being very patient with the players, we’re going over the new procedures and new rules,” Swientek said.

The key to winning is to listen and communicate, but the biggest win comes from what is created from having the team.

“Joy for me is watching the players achieve their own goals, and getting better each practice; helping each other, talking to each other, promoting the game itself and friendships has grown throughout this as well.”

The Virginia Chiefs faced off with Maryland School for the Blind in the second game ever played in the United States. The school’s goal is for blind soccer to grow rapidly across the country.

