Widespread frost expected this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the cooler fall temperatures it is time for a frost.

Here is a look at average frost dates for the area.

Shenandoah Valley and Potomac Highlands (WHSV)

Now some spots did see a light frost on the morning of September 28th. This can happen with lows in the upper 30s. The nights to watch for is when the forecast is around or below 40°, the sky is going to be clear and wind is calm.

Some spots did have a light frost on the morning of September 28th, which can happen with lows in the upper 30s. (isolated areas got into the low 30s)

But this weekend I am expecting a widespread frost, likely a killing frost for most pic.twitter.com/ss35UfUzfS — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 5, 2022

The weekend of October 7-9, 2022

Now we are on par to see the first widespread frost this upcoming weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A widespread freeze for the Alleghenies (Upper 20s to low 30s)

Wind will prevent a frost for most. There will be enough of a light breeze, especially for our West Virginia locations where that will prevent a frost.

For the Shenandoah Valley lows will be in the mid to upper 30s but the winds can let up enough in some areas where there will be a patchy frost. If you don’t want to risk it, bring in or cover your plants.

SATURDAY NIGHT: (Lows in the low to mid 30s)

A widespread freeze for the Alleghenies (Mid to upper 20s)

A widespread frost and freeze for the rest of our West Virginia locations. Lows 29° to 33°

A widespread frost for the Shenandoah Valley, this would be a killing frost. Isolated freezing temperatures in the Shenandoah Valley. Low spots, at the base of any ridge, hill or terrain. Typical cold spots in the low 30s.

Another widespread frost expected for Sunday night.

Reimagining Steinberg Rink - Plans to make it year-round

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.