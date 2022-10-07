Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation

By Jacob Fife
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation.

The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances.

Bates was arrested for an alleged narcotics charge, while other evidence went to testing.

Additional arrest warrants were later issued after the test results came back.

Bates turned himself in on Oct. 5, and was charged with the following offenses:

  • Possession of Cocaine with intent to sell, give, or distribute.
  • Possession of Fentanyl with intent to sell, give, or distribute.
  • Possession of Para-fluorfentanyl (Schedule 1) with intent to sell, give, or distribute.

You can read the full press release here.

