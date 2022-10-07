Court Stage Theater featuring 13 standup comics in Saturday’s comedy pageant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -13 standup comics will be performing and competing for laughs at the Court Square Theater’s Comedy Pageant happening Oct. 8.

The categories range from originality to most popular.

From the cost of admission, to every one dollar vote, all proceeds from the pageant go toward the theater rejuvenating everything that happens behind the scenes to put on a great show after Court Square Theater went through an 18 month shutdown during the pandemic and small electrical fire earlier this year.

Director J.P. Gulla shares that it costs a lot of money to run a theater, and how important it is to keep things safe and up to code. He just wants a night of laughter that benefits everyone.

“The more people laugh, the more of the artists feel like they can go ahead and show you their all, give you their heart on the stage, and in that I am hoping to raise a lot of money to be able to go back into our nonprofit theater,” Gulla said.

Four kings and queens of Shenandoah comedy will be crowned Saturday night.

Tickets are $40 now and will cost $50 at the door, but your support will help the theater get better lighting and programming for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.