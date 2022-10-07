Court Stage Theater featuring 13 standup comics in Saturday’s comedy pageant

Your support will help the theater get better lighting and programming for years to come.
All proceeds from the pageant go toward the theater rejuvenating everything that happens behind...
All proceeds from the pageant go toward the theater rejuvenating everything that happens behind the scenes to put on a great show(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -13 standup comics will be performing and competing for laughs at the Court Square Theater’s Comedy Pageant happening Oct. 8.

The categories range from originality to most popular.

From the cost of admission, to every one dollar vote, all proceeds from the pageant go toward the theater rejuvenating everything that happens behind the scenes to put on a great show after Court Square Theater went through an 18 month shutdown during the pandemic and small electrical fire earlier this year.

Director J.P. Gulla shares that it costs a lot of money to run a theater, and how important it is to keep things safe and up to code. He just wants a night of laughter that benefits everyone.

“The more people laugh, the more of the artists feel like they can go ahead and show you their all, give you their heart on the stage, and in that I am hoping to raise a lot of money to be able to go back into our nonprofit theater,” Gulla said.

Four kings and queens of Shenandoah comedy will be crowned Saturday night.

Tickets are $40 now and will cost $50 at the door, but your support will help the theater get better lighting and programming for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural...
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Augusta County Sheriff's Office raided Nexus headquarters in Verona on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially...
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
Tractor trailer crash led to backup on I-81 N

Latest News

Officials say parents are pursuing virtual learning to provide consistency and security to...
Virtual learning growing amid pandemic and safety concerns
Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Oct. 7
Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Oct. 7
Stephanie Penn's Morning Forecast Oct. 7
Stephanie Penn's Morning Forecast Oct. 7
VTC credits the Shenandoah Valley for tourism recovery
VTC credits the Shenandoah Valley for tourism recovery