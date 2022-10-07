EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Luray vs. Central

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bull Run District rivals meet Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

Luray and Central are scheduled to square off in Woodstock in a matchup of unbeaten teams.

The Bulldogs are off to a 5-0 start and coming off an impressive and dominant, 49-0, win over Stuarts Draft in last Friday’s EndZone Game of the Week. The Falcons are 6-0 with four BRD victories already under their belt.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Central High School.

