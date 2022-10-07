Hershey’s Plant launching new scholarship for 40th birthday

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The original home of Reese’s Pieces is preparing a scholarship fund for high school seniors to celebrate 40 years of business. Hershey’s Chocolate Tour turned a 1982 farm field into Hershey USA’s second-highest producing plant. Starting May 2023, they plan to help Augusta County high school seniors take the leap into their higher education.

“The sweetest part is, whether it’s for a two-year degree, four-year degree, apprenticeship, or trade certification, it’ll be open for all educational opportunities post high school,” Hershey’s Chocolate Tour Manager Mike Sever said.

The scholarship fund is a joint effort with the William E. Dearden foundation, and Hershey’s Chocolate Tour will be the first to launch the Dearden Scholarship with the company’s intention for it to go nationwide.

