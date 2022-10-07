H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Thursday, October 6

High school volleyball scores and highlights from Thursday, October 6.
High school volleyball scores and highlights from Thursday, October 6.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball scores and highlights from Thursday, October 6.

H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard - Thursday, October 6

Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 0

Riverheads 3, Wilson Memorial 0

East Rockingham 3, Central 1

Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 1

Stuarts Draft 3, Staunton 1

Luray 3, Madison County 1

Clarke County 3, Page County 1

