“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Life for a family of five can get complicated quickly, but when you throw in insufficient housing that stays covered in mold, that chaos turns into danger.

Alanna Shifflett is just one person in the Shenandoah Valley living in an unsafe rental property. When she and her family moved in, the unit was dirty, and not long after, the mold started growing.

“We would make maintenance requests. They would come in. They would spray a little bit of something, tell us to put vinegar on it, and call it a day,” Shifflett said.

Mold has grown everywhere downstairs: baby supplies, food, photos. (WHSV)

The mold grew on walls, in air vents, on the floor, on her furniture, and even on her child’s high chair. Eventually, the family had to get rid of their brand-new couch. They haven’t gotten a new one, since the mold keeps coming back.

“I know I have had at least over 30 visits in my house for them to come in and spray for this mold,” she said.

Shifflett said she cleans almost all day every day. Still, it’s not enough.

“It would literally grow back within hours,” she said.

She and her family live at Parkway Village in Waynesboro. One of her children has epilepsy, which has gotten worse while living in the mold. Her other two children both have asthma.

“We have lived at other apartment places prior before this. Her asthma has always been under control,” she said.

That’s not been the case at Parkway. Both children receive breathing treatments many times a day. The family is looking for another place to live, but those options are limited.

“I can’t go out here and afford just a random house because everything is 12, 14 hundred dollars. Especially for us, when we have multiple people, we can’t just go anywhere,” she said.

Shifflett left her job because the mold was causing her and her kids to stay sick. She also left cosmetology school after she took several sick days and struggled to stay caught up. Now, if she wanted to go back, she’d have to buy all of her school supplies again because it’s covered in mold.

“Everything over here has mold on it. Because of that, I’m not able to use it on anybody or anything,” she said.

Shifflett said her building is like this, but most of the buildings at Parkway have mold issues. She’s consulted with various experts, and many of them told her it isn’t a matter of spraying mold, but gutting the apartment and cleaning it.

The carpet has been replaced since Shifflett moved in. She said mold grew over the new carpet shortly after it was put in.

When the family does move, they won’t be able to bring much with them. Basics like mattresses and sheets will have to be thrown away, along with photos and baby books, since the mold will still be on it. They’d risk bringing mold into their new place.

WHSV News reached out to Parkway Village for a comment, but they could not be reached.

A petition circulating in Waynesboro calls for changes to these unsafe living conditions by requiring landlords to conduct regular inspections.

To sign the petition, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.