JMU women’s soccer earns road win at Texas State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s soccer team earned a road win Thursday night.

The Dukes defeated Texas State, 3-1, in San Marcos, Texas. JMU improve to 8-2-3 overall and 4-0-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Lidia Nduka, Suwaibatu Mohammed, and Amanda Attanasi scored goals for James Madison while Alexandra Blom recorded five saves in goal for the Dukes.

JMU returns to action Sunday when the Dukes host South Alabama for a 12 p.m. start at Sentara Park.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.