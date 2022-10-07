Local housing market still growing despite interest rate hikes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times this year, most recently by three-quarters of a point in late September as it looks to reign in inflation. This has slowed down many housing markets but locally the housing market is still growing.

Local realtors say that while home sales have decreased compared to 2021′s historic levels, they are still well above numbers from 2019. Houses in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area are averaging just 4 to 5 days on the market.

“The amount of demand has been there to support all of the price increases and we’re going to start seeing different people entering the market who weren’t able to previously which is going to be a new source of demand, adding a little stability there,” said Matt Ogden, a realtor at Kline May Realty in Harrisonburg.

Unlike other housing markets in Virginia home values in the valley are continuing to increase. The median home price in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area is around $300,000.

“We’re actually seeing at approximately 8% over 2021 rates which is a little bit surprising seeing those interest rates. I think some of that will start to settle out over the next few months,” said Ogden.

Because of the nature of the valley’s main economic drivers, Ogden said that the housing market in the area is much more stable than others around the state. It is one of the few markets that is still growing and where prices continue to increase.

“There’s a lot of worry in the more urban markets like Northern Virginia, Richmond, and the Tidewater area of prices decreasing. They’re seeing pretty rapid and significant decreases in those areas,” said Ogden.

While interest rate increases haven’t slowed the local housing market as they have in other areas, they are still taking a toll on those taking out a mortgage.

“When you increase a mortgage rate by 1% you’re basically adding $150-$160 per month to someone’s payment. Those are significant differences when we were looking at in the 3-3.5 range last year to now approaching 7%,” said Ogden.

One of the primary reasons demand and prices remain high in the area is simply the lack of available housing. Ogden said while inventory is slowly increasing it is still very low.

“Inventory is creeping up and it is very incrementally creeping up. We’ve been at all-time lows for a long time and the increases we’ve seen this year have just barely put us back into the 2020 range which is still not healthy in striking that balance between buyer and seller,” he said.

Ogden said that while he expects price growth to slow into next year, he doesn’t see median prices dropping significantly like they have in other areas because of the level of demand.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.