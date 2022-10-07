Sentara RMH holding drive-thru flu clinic Saturday

Sentara RMH holding free flu clinic Saturday
Sentara RMH holding free flu clinic Saturday(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara locations across Virginia are making the flu shot more accessible this weekend.

Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg will hold a drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday.

“The process is going to be entering into the orthopedic center, we will have cones and traffic controllers so you’ll be able to follow that traffic pattern around to the registration table area,” Chrissy Snyder, emergency management and preparedness coordinator said.

The clinic is free and open to adults ages 18 and up.

Shot distribution will begin at 8 a.m. and will run on a first come first serve basis.

Sentara RMH said they have 250 vaccines to give out.

”You don’t even have to get out of the car you just pull up and open your door and they’ll provide the vaccination and you’re on your way,” Snyder said.

There is no appointment necessary for the clinic, but there will be a registration booth before a shot is given.

All those who get a shot at the drive-thru clinic must wear a mask when receiving the flu vaccine.

This is the second year Sentara RMH has held the shot distribution clinic.

“It was very successful which is why they’re planning to have one tomorrow,” Snyder said.

