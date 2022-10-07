Stanley Police Department dons pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness month

By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Stanley Police Department broke out some new gear this week in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The department used donations to purchase pink badges for each of its five officers, as well as police shirts with pink lettering.

Chief Ryan Dean said his department hopes to raise breast cancer awareness in the community and support survivors in the town.

Dean said the department also plans to don blue gear for Autism Awareness Month in April.

You can learn more about the Stanley Police Department here.

