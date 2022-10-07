Stay alert and defensive while driving this deer season

Deer mating season begins this month, so that means more deer will be out and on the roads.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Deer mating season begins this month, so that means more deer will be out and on the roads.

Traffic data shows, for the commonwealth, the majority of deer-related crashes occur in the last three months of the year. A spokesperson with the Staunton division of the Virginia Department of Transportation, Ken Slack, said you should always drive defensively, but pay close attention in the early morning and at night.

“You tend to see them more in the dusk and dawn hours. That’s when more deer are out there. Unfortunately, when we get into later in the year like this, those dusk and dawn hours are also when people are commuting to and from work,” said Slack.

Keep an eye out for “deer crossing” signs, and if you see a pair of eyes, slow down. However, don’t swerve to avoid an animal.

“Certainly, you can use your brakes, but if a swerve takes you into oncoming traffic, you’re talking about a collision that’s going to be far more dangerous and injury prone than just running into a deer,” said Slack.

If you can safely use your high beams to navigate around a deer, you should do that. It’s also safe to assume there’s often more than one deer, so if you see one, expect another to come out.

“Slow down until you safely pass that area.”

According to State Farm, U.S. drivers had 2.1 million animal-related crash insurance claims between July 2020 and June 2021.

