Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train

By Jacob Fife
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene.

She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported to be in serious, yet stable condition.

The Waynesboro Police Department did not release her name, and stay tuned to WHSV for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural...
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
Augusta County Sheriff's Office raided Nexus headquarters in Verona on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially...
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
Tractor trailer crash led to backup on I-81 N

Latest News

Court Stage Theater featuring 13 standup comics in Saturday’s comedy pageant
Court Stage Theater featuring 13 standup comics in Saturday’s comedy pageant
Hershey’s Plant launching new scholarship for 40th birthday
Hershey’s Plant launching new scholarship for 40th birthday
Stay alert and defensive while driving this deer season
Stay alert and defensive while driving this deer season
Sentara RMH holding drive-thru flu clinic Saturday
Sentara RMH holding drive-thru flu clinic Saturday
“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold
“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold