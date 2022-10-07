Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene.

She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported to be in serious, yet stable condition.

The Waynesboro Police Department did not release her name, and stay tuned to WHSV for more updates.

