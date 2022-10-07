World Migratory Bird Day is Saturday. What is it?

This day is recgonized twice a year - the second Saturday of May and October
This day is recgonized twice a year - the second Saturday of May and October(USFWS)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - World Migratory Bird Day is Saturday, October 8, but what is it?

World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated twice a year on the second Saturday of May and Oct. The day is dedicated to the importance of bird conservation, as it is also a busy time of the year with birds migrating south.

The theme of this year’s day is light pollution. Light pollution can disorient nocturnal migrating birds. This makes the birds more likely to land in areas where they could be more vulnerable to collisions and other things. At least 100 million birds die from colliding with buildings every year.

Artificial light can also impact breeding for birds as it messes with feeding and other behaviors.

The message this year is to “dim the lights for birds at night.”

A few other things you can do include pulling the blinds, keeping cats indoors, and creating an outdoor space for the birds to land. You can also put out bird feeders and bird baths to create a welcoming environment for birds heading south.

Friday night, it is estimated that 465 million birds will migrate throughout the US. The highest migration density right now is forecasted in parts of the Deep South (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia). In our area, migration density is forecasted to be at a medium to a high level.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural...
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
Augusta County Sheriff's Office raided Nexus headquarters in Verona on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially...
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
Tractor trailer crash led to backup on I-81 N

Latest News

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)
Hershey’s Plant launching new scholarship for 40th birthday
The Stanley Police Department broke out some new gear this week in honor of breast cancer...
Stanley Police Department dons pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness month
Life for a family of five can get complicated quickly, but when you throw in insufficient...
“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold
Local realtors say that while home sales have decreased compared to 2021′s historic levels they...
Local housing market still growing despite interest rate hikes