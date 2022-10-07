World Migratory Bird Day is Saturday. What is it?

(WHSV) - World Migratory Bird Day is Saturday, October 8, but what is it?

World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated twice a year on the second Saturday of May and Oct. The day is dedicated to the importance of bird conservation, as it is also a busy time of the year with birds migrating south.

The theme of this year’s day is light pollution. Light pollution can disorient nocturnal migrating birds. This makes the birds more likely to land in areas where they could be more vulnerable to collisions and other things. At least 100 million birds die from colliding with buildings every year.

Artificial light can also impact breeding for birds as it messes with feeding and other behaviors.

The message this year is to “dim the lights for birds at night.”

A few other things you can do include pulling the blinds, keeping cats indoors, and creating an outdoor space for the birds to land. You can also put out bird feeders and bird baths to create a welcoming environment for birds heading south.

Friday night, it is estimated that 465 million birds will migrate throughout the US. The highest migration density right now is forecasted in parts of the Deep South (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia). In our area, migration density is forecasted to be at a medium to a high level.

