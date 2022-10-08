Areas of MBU evacuated Saturday morning for reported threats

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An area of Mary Baldwin University was evacuated Saturday after threats were reported, Staunton Police Department said on Facebook.

They said they and MBU security responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. and students were evacuated during the search.

Around 2:30 a.m. SPD said they sent out a message deeming the area “all clear”. Students were able to return.

SPD said they have not found the threats to be credible. Students were then able to return to their residence halls.

