Cool weekend ahead

**The growing season will likely end this weekend with frost and freeze (for some) for the area by Saturday night**

SATURDAY: Starting mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures rising in the 40s. Holding on to a decent amount of clouds for most of the day but more sunshine for the afternoon, cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy at times, especially at higher elevations. Cooling quick in the evening into the 40s and clear. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s. A widespread frost expected with freezing temperatures for our West Virginia locations. More isolated freezing for the Valley at low spots, at the base of any terrain or hill.

SUNDAY: A cold start with frost, temperatures rising into the 40s and an abundance of sunshine. Staying sunny for the day and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60s. Many of our mountain locations will barely reach 60. Overall a nice fall day. A cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and clear skies. A good night to get a view of the full moon. Clear overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s. Widespread frost again.

MONDAY: Sunny to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 40s. Turning mostly cloudy for the day and comfortable with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Chilly overnight and clear with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and plenty of sunshine. A comfortable afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lots of sun. Most of the Valley will reach 70 for a high. A really nice day. A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 50s after sunset. A clear and chilly night with lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mild afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and sunny. A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s for our West Virginia locations. Around 50 for the Valley.

THURSDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Staying partly to mostly cloudy for the day ahead of our next front. Still mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. If we have more sunshine for the day, highs will be into the 70s. Likely staying dry for the day. A comfortable evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. A mild night with lows around 50. At the earliest rain would start to move in overnight Thursday night. At the latest by Friday.

FRIDAY: A cold front will pass through the area as we will start off with plenty of clouds and a few showers. Cool to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Keeping a few showers around until the late afternoon, then turning dry. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

