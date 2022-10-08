Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19

FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss from his wife Barbara during a ceremony to name the field at Sanford Stadium in his honor before an NCAA college football game against Murray State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton says the 90-year-old Dooley was admitted to an Athens area hospital with a “mild case” of COVID-19.

Dooley had been scheduled to appear at a university bookstore before No. 2 Georgia played Auburn but could not make it.

Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 season
Foliage Report 10-6-2022
Waynesboro Police respond to pedestrian struck by train.
Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train
The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three...
Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation
Augusta County Sheriff's Office raided Nexus headquarters in Verona on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially...
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court

Latest News

FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two...
Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg
Augusta Health’s Faith Community Nursing program held its first-ever Community Health Fair on...
Community Health Fair held in Fishersville
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
Review: Dolphins followed protocol with Tagovailoa’s injury
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says