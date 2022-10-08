Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says

A horse owner in Utah says one of his animals has returned home after running with wild mustangs for eight years. (Source: KUTV)
By KUTV Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) - A Utah man says he has been reunited with his horse after missing his animal for the last eight years.

Shane Adams said his horse Mongo wandered away years ago while camping in the desert. He thought he would never see his four-legged companion again.

That was until Bureau of Land Management agents recently found Mongo running with a herd of wild mustangs.

“I mean, it’s crazy. Even after being wild for eight years, he still acts like the same horse. He acts like nothing ever happened,” Adams said.

Mongo was ready to saddle up once returning home and has reportedly shown no signs of the wild and free years he spent running with the herd.

Mongo is now about 18 years old and perhaps a few hundred pounds underweight. But Adams said he would feed him extra hay and oats to get him back to a healthy weight.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 season
Foliage Report 10-6-2022
Waynesboro Police respond to pedestrian struck by train.
Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train
The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three...
Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation
Augusta County Sheriff's Office raided Nexus headquarters in Verona on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially...
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court

Latest News

FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two...
Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg
Augusta Health’s Faith Community Nursing program held its first-ever Community Health Fair on...
Community Health Fair held in Fishersville
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
Review: Dolphins followed protocol with Tagovailoa’s injury