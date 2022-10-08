Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg

By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity.

“It means a lot for us especially since we haven’t been able to get together in two years due to COVID. We’ve always had a great draw with people coming out, I know there are a lot of events in the community today, so we’re happy to share the love with everyone,” said Russell Love, of the Shenandoah Valley Pride Alliance.

Love said the Alliance was thrilled to be back hosting the event; he said the best part was to see how much everyone appreciated and enjoyed coming out to support and showed love to one another.

“It’s just great, especially with the friendly city’s new diversity programming that’s going on with the mayor and everything. It’s great to see that that’s being accepted in this community. Especially with everything that’s going on, to see everybody come out and share that inclusivity and respect and diversity,” said Love.

The event had over 60 vendors and a great turnout. You can learn more about the Shenandoah Valley Pride Alliance here.

