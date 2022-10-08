Waynesboro Police Department needs your help with robbery investigaion

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help regarding an armed robbery.

In a press release, WPD said it happened last night around 8:35 p.m. Officers responded to Bank Arcade and Skills Game on West Main Street in Waynesboro.

Surveillance footage shows an African American man entering the location and demanding cash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ben Dovel at (540) 942- 6543 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

