Bridgewater completes comeback victory over Shenandoah, remains undefeated in 2022

Bridgewater completes comeback victory over Shenandoah, remains undefeated in 2022
Bridgewater completes comeback victory over Shenandoah, remains undefeated in 2022(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Bridgewater completes comeback victory over Shenandoah, remains undefeated in 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater completed a comeback win at Jopson Field with a 23-17 victory over Shenandoah.

The Eagles remain unbeaten in 2022 and improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 against ODAC opponents. Bridgewater had a slow start on defense but still forced four turnovers, along with three sacks for 15 yards. The Eagles defense has now caused 24 total turnovers over the first five games.

Senior Shawn Harris had 10 solo tackles and one sack while redshirt junior Aaron Moore had 10 solo tackles and one fumble recovery. Moore is having a breakout season for the Eagles, after joining Bridgewater as a transfer in 2020.

On offense, Bridgewater held the ball for nearly ten fewer minutes than Shenandoah. The Eagles struggled to advance down the field, rushing for 83 yards while passing for 75 yards. The Hornets racked up 202 yards rushing while recording 168 passing yards.

Bridgewater junior quarterback Jaylen Wood went 6-of-12 for 33 yards and one touchdown while senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 2-of-6 for 42 yards.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday when they face Randolph-Macon on the road.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro Police respond to pedestrian struck by train.
Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train
2022 season
Foliage Report 10-6-2022
The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three...
Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
Life for a family of five can get complicated quickly, but when you throw in insufficient...
“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold

Latest News

JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, October 8
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, October 8
The James Madison football team is gearing up for its first-ever Sun Belt Conference game.
Gameday Coverage: JMU earns road win at Arkansas State
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 7 of the 2022 season.
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 7
WHSV EndZone - Week 7: Top 3 Nominees
WHSV EndZone - Week 7: Top 3 Nominees