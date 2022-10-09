Bridgewater completes comeback victory over Shenandoah, remains undefeated in 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater completed a comeback win at Jopson Field with a 23-17 victory over Shenandoah.

The Eagles remain unbeaten in 2022 and improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 against ODAC opponents. Bridgewater had a slow start on defense but still forced four turnovers, along with three sacks for 15 yards. The Eagles defense has now caused 24 total turnovers over the first five games.

Senior Shawn Harris had 10 solo tackles and one sack while redshirt junior Aaron Moore had 10 solo tackles and one fumble recovery. Moore is having a breakout season for the Eagles, after joining Bridgewater as a transfer in 2020.

On offense, Bridgewater held the ball for nearly ten fewer minutes than Shenandoah. The Eagles struggled to advance down the field, rushing for 83 yards while passing for 75 yards. The Hornets racked up 202 yards rushing while recording 168 passing yards.

Bridgewater junior quarterback Jaylen Wood went 6-of-12 for 33 yards and one touchdown while senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 2-of-6 for 42 yards.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday when they face Randolph-Macon on the road.

