Gameday Coverage: JMU earns road win at Arkansas State

The James Madison football team is gearing up for its first-ever Sun Belt Conference game.
The James Madison football team is gearing up for its first-ever Sun Belt Conference game.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team continued its undefeated start to the season Saturday night.

The Dukes earned a road win at Arkansas State, 42-20. James Madison is now 5-0 overall (3-0 Sun Belt) during its debut season at the FBS level.

Percy Agyei-Obese rushed 21 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns while Kris Thornton hauled in nine receptions for 173 yards. JMU quarterback Todd Centeio completed 28-of-37 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns. JMU gained 598 yards of total offense in the victory.

Linebacker Taurus Jones led the way defensively for JMU. He racked up 13 total tackles, one sack, and 2.5 tackles for loss. Isaac Ukwu registered two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. As a team, James Madison had six sacks and nine tackles for loss.

The Dukes are back in action for a road game at Georgia Southern next Saturday (October 15). Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. with live coverage on ESPN+.

