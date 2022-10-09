Missing Person Reported from Augusta County

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance locating a missing person.

According to a press release, 28-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck was last seen Sept 28. She was reported missing on Saturday by a family member.

The release describe her as 5′6 and about 180 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to reached out to Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

