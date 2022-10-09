Police: Suspect arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman outside of Dollar General

Mark Newberry II, 34, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of sexual imposition.
Mark Newberry II, 34, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of sexual imposition.
By Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) -A man is accused of following a victim to her car and sexually assaulting her in a Dollar General parking lot in Ohio, according to court records.

Based on the victim and witness statements and store video footage, WOIO reports 34-year-old Mark Newberry followed the victim to her car, stated that the victim was attractive, and inquired about her marital status.

He then without consent kissed her on the neck and grabbed her breast and buttocks while standing behind her, court documents said.

Police said the victim was able to get into the car and drive away.

Court documents said Newberry denied touching the victim when interviewed by police.

When Newberry was confronted about the store’s video footage, he did not comment and requested a lawyer, the documents stated.

Jail records show that Newberry is facing one count of sexual imposition.

A judge set his bond amount to $200.

