Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg hosts fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

The Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg sold food and sweatshirts to raise money for...
The Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg sold food and sweatshirts to raise money for refugees.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg church held a second fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 9 to send aid to Ukrainian refugees.

As the war continues, many Ukrainian people are displaced. Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg set out to raise money to provide clothes, food and shelter for refugees.

For many at the church, the war is personal. Some have family and friends still in that area. The church hopes to keep conversations about the war going.

“It’s important to continue talking about the war, about the crisis in Ukraine, it’s important to continue raising funds because the longer the war continues, the harder it is for us to stand united and stand up strong against Russia,” said Mark Faerchuk.

Even for those without a direct connection to Ukraine, the war has major global implications.

“If Putin takes over the nuclear power plant, if he takes over the eastern highway of Europe, if he seizes control of power, then that would be a major threat to domestic sovereignty, of our control of energy and power in the world as well,” said Faerchuk.

Their first fundraiser in March sent aid to the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, which saw many refugees.

Faerchuk said they hope another fundraiser won’t be necessary because the war will end.

