Bridgewater College receives regional recognition.

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College received multiple regional accolades for its continued dedication to welcoming and graduating a large number of economically disadvantaged students, research initiatives and affordability for all students.

Bridgewater again ranked among the top 200 Liberal Arts Colleges in Washington Monthly’s 2022 rankings. Schools earn top rankings by demonstrating their contribution to the public good in three categories: social mobility, research and providing opportunities for public service.

Students don’t have to wait until they are upperclassmen to conduct cutting-edge research with opportunities beyond the classroom like The Research Experience @ Bridgewater (TREB) and the Dr. John Martin Summer Science Research Institute that provide funding for students to conduct research on a wide variety of projects under the mentorship of a faculty member.

The College’s mission includes empowering students to lead principled lives of purpose and consequence, and the Office of Community Engagement connects students with opportunities in the local community through volunteer work, service-learning projects and internships.

Through these opportunities students can apply what they learn in the classroom, as well as strengthen their skills in communication, collaboration and leadership, which are essential in today’s job market.

The Princeton Review also ranked Bridgewater College among its top 150 colleges in the Southeast region. Colleges featured are alphabetized, unranked and are selected primarily for their academic offerings and results from student surveys conducted in 2021-22 that evaluate amenities, school services, campus culture, extracurriculars and more.

In addition, Washington Monthly named Bridgewater College to its “Best Bang for the Buck” in the Southeast region list for 2022, a nod to the College’s commitment to helping students obtain marketable degrees at affordable prices. In academic year 2020-21, 99% of BC students received financial aid with more than $45 million in scholarships and grants awarded. The “Best Bang for the Buck” ranking is based largely on an institution’s social mobility, determined by evaluating the College’s graduation rate for Pell recipients. BC celebrated more than 100 Pell graduates in 2020-21.

