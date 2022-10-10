“Do the right thing”: Dukes fight for postseason eligibility

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in program history, James Madison is a Top 25 football team.

On Sunday, the Dukes came in at number 25 in the country on the AP Poll. In its first season as an FBS team, the Dukes are 5-0 including a 3-0 mark in Sun Belt play.

There is a possibility that JMU could go undefeated in conference play this season. However, the Dukes are currently ineligible to compete for a Sun Belt title or participate in a bowl game in 2022.

The NCAA rules require a two-year transition period to achieve FBS status. Therefore, the Dukes must wait until 2024 to compete for a championship.

However, JMU is exploring potential avenues to shorten this transition period, with an NCAA committee visiting the campus this winter.

“I’d want them to know that I was fighting really hard with the NCAA to try to get that changed which I will,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. “It doesn’t seem right to go through an entire season and play at the level that that they are playing and and not have that opportunity.”

Bowl eligibility will likely not be granted for JMU in 2022, since the committee will complete its evaluation this winter.

“We’re going to give it our best to make sure we can have whatever opportunities are available,” added Bourne. “Our foundation in the NCAA is built on student-athlete well-being so you have to ask... is it in the best interest of the student-athlete to make the decision that they have? Do the right thing.”

Bourne said he is hopeful that the rule will change in the future but for now, the Dukes are focused on preparing for this weekend’s road test against Georgia Southern.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. in Statesboro. This game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

