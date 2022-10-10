Exploring the transition from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Depending on where you are, Monday, Oct. 10 may be Columbus Day, Italian American Heritage Day or Indigenous Peoples Day.

Since 2019, former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a proclamation recognizing the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day. Although the recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day is relatively new for the commonwealth and President Joe Biden was the first president to acknowledge it, it’s not a new holiday.

“The movement to acknowledge Indigenous Peoples on this day began actually 40 years ago from Indigenous communities,” said Abby Wightman, Anthropology Professor for Mary Baldwin University.

Columbus Day celebrates Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas. For some, it acknowledges the discovery and colonization of the land. However, for many, the day is a reminder of significant losses and of brutality.

“A celebration of Columbus Day seems to glorify the violence of colonization or the loss of life and the loss of cultures and tribal nations, sovereignty, languages,” said Wightman.

Lindsey Harvell-Bowman, associate professor at James Madison University and member of Osage Nation, said Indigenous People often don’t get much attention, and having a day is an honor.

“I think with Indigenous Peoples Day, we’re really focused on who had the land first. I think celebrating it that way gives the amount of respect I think to Indigenous Peoples that we should be I think giving,” said Harvell-Bowman.

She said the designation of the day as Indigenous Peoples Day is far more respectful to her community.

“At least it’s one day where we think about framing this day as Columbus Day or framing this day as Indigenous Peoples Day and realizing that perhaps maybe framing it as Indigenous Peoples Day and really celebrating that portion of it is framing the message a little better and framing it more inclusively,” said Harvell-Bowman.

For anyone interested in honoring the day, Wightman and Harvell-Bowman said the best avenue for celebration is education.

“Dig a little deeper, and if you don’t know an Indigenous Person, do some research and learn about the wonderful history we have in America,” said Harvell-Bowman.

Read a book about Indigenous Communities, watch a movie or learn about the history in the commonwealth.

“Who’s land are on you, right? Who did this land originate from?” said Harvell-Bowman.

For more on the holiday, check out the National Museum of the American Indian.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.