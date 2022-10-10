HFD reminds residents to plan escape routes in case of fire emergencies

Escape plan map at Harrisonburg Fire Department's Station 1
Escape plan map at Harrisonburg Fire Department's Station 1(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - October 9 through October 15 is National Fire Prevention Week, and to honor the 100-year anniversary, the Harrisonburg Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to educate residents on having an escape plan in the event of a fire emergency.

“If you have young children in your family where should they go or other people with disabilities whether that’s physical or sensory, and just incorporate them into your escape plan. Make sure you’re continuously practicing it throughout the year,” HFD Community Risk Reduction Education Specialist Leslie Pullen said.

Experts say the average amount of time someone has to escape a house fire is around two minutes.

Pullen says a key to getting out in time is keeping up to date with smoke alarms and making sure they are functioning properly.

“Having that early warning of that smoke alarm going off could save your life,” Pullen said.

In the event of a fire emergency, keeping two exits available is also key to having a successful escape plan.

“Making sure that you know how to open those doors, teach kids in your family how to open windows and how to access the doors. What to do, if you have two doors that could be your second way out. But always have two ways out just in case one is blocked,” Pullen said.

HFD will also be hosting special events to educate on fire safety throughout the month of October, and you can learn more about them by clicking here.

