H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 8

High school football playoff rankings entering week eight.
High school football playoff rankings entering week eight.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering week eight.

VHSL

Top 8 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs

Region 5D

16. Harrisonburg (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)

Region 3C

3. Staunton (6-0 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)

t4. Spotswood (5-1 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)

6. Wilson Memorial (5-1 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)

7. Turner Ashby (4-2 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)

----------

10. Fort Defiance (3-3 Overall, 1-1 Shenandoah District)

12. Broadway (1-5 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)

t14. Waynesboro (0-6 Overall, 0-6 Shenandoah District)

Region 2B

1. Luray (6-0 Overall, 2-0 Bull Run District)

2. Strasburg (5-1 Overall, 2-0 Bull Run District)

5. Central (6-1 Overall, 4-1 Bull Run District)

6. Stuarts Draft (4-2 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)

7. East Rockingham (3-4 Overall, 1-2 Bull Run District)

----------

9. Page County (2-5 Overall, 0-4 Bull Run District)

10. Mountain View (0-4 Overall)

Region 1B

2. Riverheads (4-1 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)

3. Buffalo Gap (4-2 Overall, 1-1 Shenandoah District)

