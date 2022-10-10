H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 8
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering week eight.
VHSL
Top 8 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs
Region 5D
16. Harrisonburg (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)
Region 3C
3. Staunton (6-0 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)
t4. Spotswood (5-1 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)
6. Wilson Memorial (5-1 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)
7. Turner Ashby (4-2 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)
----------
10. Fort Defiance (3-3 Overall, 1-1 Shenandoah District)
12. Broadway (1-5 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)
t14. Waynesboro (0-6 Overall, 0-6 Shenandoah District)
Region 2B
1. Luray (6-0 Overall, 2-0 Bull Run District)
2. Strasburg (5-1 Overall, 2-0 Bull Run District)
5. Central (6-1 Overall, 4-1 Bull Run District)
6. Stuarts Draft (4-2 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)
7. East Rockingham (3-4 Overall, 1-2 Bull Run District)
----------
9. Page County (2-5 Overall, 0-4 Bull Run District)
10. Mountain View (0-4 Overall)
Region 1B
2. Riverheads (4-1 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)
3. Buffalo Gap (4-2 Overall, 1-1 Shenandoah District)
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.