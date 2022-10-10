H.S. Golf - Class 2 and 6 Championships
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from the high school golf Class 2 and 6 Championships held Monday, October 10.
Class 2 Championship at Olde Mill Golf Resort
Team Results
6. Mountain View - 382
8. Central - 428
Individual Results
7. Cai Clark (Madison County) - 77
13. Camden Clem (East Rockingham) - 82
Class 6 Championship at Heritage Oaks Golf Course
Team Results
1. Langley - 289
Individual Results
13. Alina Ho (Langley) - 67
