H.S. Golf - Class 2 and 6 Championships

H.S. Golf - Class 2 and 6 Championships
H.S. Golf - Class 2 and 6 Championships(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from the high school golf Class 2 and 6 Championships held Monday, October 10.

Class 2 Championship at Olde Mill Golf Resort

Team Results

6. Mountain View - 382

8. Central - 428

Individual Results

7. Cai Clark (Madison County) - 77

13. Camden Clem (East Rockingham) - 82

Class 6 Championship at Heritage Oaks Golf Course

Team Results

1. Langley - 289

Individual Results

13. Alina Ho (Langley) - 67

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release, 28-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck was last seen Sept 28.
Missing Person Reported from Augusta County- Found Safe
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ben Dovel at (540) 942- 6543 or...
Waynesboro Police Department needs your help with robbery investigaion
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Life for a family of five can get complicated quickly, but when you throw in insufficient...
“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold
On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two...
Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg

Latest News

“Do the right thing”: Dukes fight for postseason eligibility
“Do the right thing”: Dukes fight for postseason eligibility
High school football playoff rankings entering week eight.
H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 8
James Madison dominated Middle Tennessee in the Dukes’ FBS debut Saturday night.
Dukes break Top 25 in AP Poll
Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison field hockey program.
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, October 9