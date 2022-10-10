JMU PD investigating armed robbery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU Police Department is investigating an armed robbery which occurred this morning in the R-16 parking lot according to a message sent out by JMU PD.

A student used the social media networking application, “GroupMe”, to get a ride from an unknown person. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm, took the student’s backpack, and struck the student.

The student is currently safe and the blue Kia drove away on Chesapeake Ave towards W. Bruce Street.

The JMU PD checked and cleared all JMU properties near this incident, and the JMU Police Criminal Investigations Division will continue investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the James Madison University Police at 540-568-6913; in person at the James Madison University Police Department in Anthony Seeger Hall; through the LiveSafe app or by e-mail at pd_dispatch@jmu.edu.

You can read the original article in 'The Breeze' here.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned for more updates.

