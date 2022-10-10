Kits arrive at Augusta County Libraries to help with memory loss

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Libraries have added memory kits to its hub of resources. The kits are designed to help activate memories, build conversations, and to support interactions.

Library staff wanted this resource available to serve as a tool of engagement.

“We do have patrons both aging and not who come on with caregivers,” Marketing Specialist Jennifer Switzer said.

Wanda Braden is a two-time cancer survivor who experiences some memory loss with what she calls her “chemo-brain”. She is willing to give the kits a try with hopes on her mind.

“I’d like to get back to my calendar to get my mind occupied so I can do other things. If it would help people, I’d like be on of them to try to help,” Braden said.

Switzer says the memory kits are a step forward after opportunities that were taken away by the pandemic.

“They can be used in the library and at home to help with engagement and dialogue,” Switzer said.

Patrons are able to check out memory kits for up to three weeks. The kits can also be placed on hold and delivered to any Augusta County Library location along with libraries in Staunton and Waynesboro.

