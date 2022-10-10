New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Brandon and Belinda Koteita have dreamed of opening a café-style restaurant for years, and now they are the newest business in Dayton.

Harvest Table serves items like pastries, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch items like a brisket sandwich and nachos.

The Koteitas say the focus in those recipes is locally sourced ingredients while providing a family-friendly atmosphere.

“All of the meats as much produce and things like that as we can just sourcing it locally and coffee our coffee is local locally roasted and milk our milk is local as well so just sourcing as much as we can local to support the community around us,” Belinda Koteita said.

Belinda grew up in Rockingham County, while Blake is originally from southern California, and the couple says the menu items at Harvest Table feature a combined personal touch.

“The Laguna nachos, I asked her to marry me in Laguna, and then it kind of, nachos kind of became our date night meal so we would go out and share nachos so we called it the Laguna Nachos,” Blake Koteita said.

Harvest Table also provides catering options along with its in-restaurant menu.

They are located at 3092 John Wayland Highway, and are open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

